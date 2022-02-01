Tentative dates for CBSE Term II Class X, XII exams out

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

With the CBSE announcing tentative dates for Term II board exams for Classes X, XII in March-April, students and teachers feel that it will be a challenge to complete 50% syllabus in one and a half months’ time left for the exams.

The CBSE had divided the board exams for these classes for the 2021-22 academic session into two terms. Term I was held in November in the objective type format with 50% syllabus, while Term II will be held in the subjective type format. While the Term I exams had relatively easier and vocational subjects, Term II will have skill subjects.

“The biggest challenge will be that students will have to step up their self-study efforts to not just complete but also revise the 50% syllabus in such a short time. With offline study, students gain confidence through peer learning, honing up their writing skills through mock tests and in a formal structured atmosphere that is missing at home. Online tests are not credible enough to know the performance of students, especially the ones who struggle with learning,” said Shailja Tandon, Principal, Millennium School.

While schools have been actively organizing vaccination camps for students of senior classes (in the 15-18 age group) in the hope that vaccinated students can come to school in case of re-opening, students are concerned about completion of 50% syllabus in time to prepare for exams.

“Term I was conducted in mid-November and ended in December, so, no rigorous studies happened during that time. While we had almost seven months to complete the 50% syllabus for Term I, it will be very difficult to do so in one and a half months. Our teachers are working day and night to ensure that students increase their pace required to do so. It will be tough, but we will have to do it,” shared Upasana Mehra, Principal, Senior Study II.

Most schools will also be conducting pre-boards in late February to prepare students for the exam pattern.