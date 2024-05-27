Congress MP Shashi Tharoor enjoys kulcha on his Amritsar outing

Amritsar, May 26
When in Amritsar, eat like a Punjabi. That’s what Congress MP Shashi Tharoor did as he enjoyed a meal of famous Amritsari kulcha on his brief visit to the holy city to campaign for party’s candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
Tharoor, who addressed a closed door meet-and-greet session with trade and industry experts in the city, later indulged in some culinary tourism, with a big smile for cameras. Of course, a crispy, hot loaded kulcha slathered with butter, served with tangy, and spicy chutney would do that do anyone.
Later, Tharoor visited Jallianwala Bagh where he paid tribute at the memorial and also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.
Earlier, in the day, at a business conference along with Aujla, he recalled how he gave Aujla the title of Singh is King after the Parliament security breach incident in December 2023.
“Without giving a thought to his own safety, he just grabbed the intruders. It was brave of him and I asked him why he is not talking about it. That’s when I said Singh is King and I am surprised that he was never awarded for it,” he shared with the audience.
