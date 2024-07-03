Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 2

Thieves stole equipment from the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur locality here on Monday. In complaint lodged with the police, Dr Dhiraj Sharma, Medical Officer in-charge, stated that the theft came to light when staff opened the clinic on Monday morning.

The police said two masked thieves took away two air-conditioners, three fans, four inverters and batteries from the clinic. The theft was captured in the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the clinic premises and in its vicinity.

While coming out of the clinic, thieves also took away the billboard which had Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s picture. The police said after receiving the complaint, a case had been registered and an investigation launched in into the matter.

#Tarn Taran