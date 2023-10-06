Theft at temple in Kasel village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 5

The offerings by devotees at a temple in Kasel village were found stolen on Wednesday.

The suspect involved in theft has been identified as Gurpeet Singh. He has been booked under Section 380 of the IPC by Sarai Amanat Khan police.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Kasel village, told the police that he was at the temple when suspect Gurpreet Singh was seen breaking open golak and stealing cash.

When Kuldeep challenged the suspect, he fled from the spot. Assistant sub-inspector Kanwarpal Singh said that a case had been registered against the suspect, who was absconding.

