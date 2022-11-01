Theft bid at village gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Miscreants broke open the main gate and golak of Gurdwara Guru Arjun Dev in Bainka village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. No report of theft of offerings in the golak or other valuables from the gurdwara was reported. Gurdwara granthi Nishan Singh said he came to know about the incident the next morning and nothing was found stolen from the gurdwara. A case under Sections 380, 427, 457 and 511 of the IPC has been registered in this regard. oc

Nat’l lok adalat on Nov 12: DLSA

Tarn Taran: On the instructions of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) Priya Sood, an awareness rally was organised at the Punjab College of Law, Usman. College Principal Dr RP Singh led the rally which was flagged off by Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary of the DLSA Pratima Arora. The CJM also said a national lok adalat would be organised in the district on November 12.