Their magical hands script success story

More than 40 women workers have scripted the success story of the Solid and Liquid Resource Management System (SLRMS) at the Amritsar Cantonment. The Amritsar Army Cantonment started the project in 2018 and soon the entire area became garbage-free.

While launching SLRMS on the pattern of ‘Vellore model’ promoted by an expert C Srinivasan, the cantonment authorities had hired only women living below the poverty line for the task. Over 10,000 people reside in the cantonment. The project is generating revenue by recycling garbage.

Meena, a worker said, “We don’t hesitate to pull cart. Several women become self-depended with this project. This is a permanent job and we are getting all benefits while working in the organised sector.”