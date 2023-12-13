Thieves decamp with Rs 32K from gurdwara ‘golak’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 12

Offerings from the “golak” of Gurdwara Omrana Sahib, Sangha village, were stolen on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The theft came to the notice of the gurdwara management on Monday morning when its president Tarsem Singh opened gates of the shrine at 4 am in the morning. He noticed that the lock of the gurdwara complex and that of the “golak” was broken. The thieves took away offerings from the “golak”.

On checking footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the gurdwara, it was found that three masked thieves had entered the complex and taken away the offerings.

Tarsem Singh and Yodhbir Singh, sarpanch, and Resham Singh, former sarpanch of Sangha village brought the matter to the notice of the local Sadar police. They told the police that Rs 32,000 was stolen from the “golak” in gurdwara.

The police said a case had been registered in this regard. A few days ago, offerings were stolen from a gurdwara in Naushehra Pannuan.

