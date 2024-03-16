Thieves held; bike, mobiles seized

Amritsar, March 15
The Mohkampura police have arrested two thieves and recovered a bike besides four mobile phones from their possession. They were identified as Ghaniya Shah and Sandeep Thapar of Focal Point, Mehta road here.
Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Mohkampura police station, informed that during patrolling in the Jora Phatak (twin railway crossing) area, the police arrested the two accused upon receiving a tip-off.
The police seized a stolen bike from their possession on the spot. They could not give satisfactory answers to police queries after which a case was registered against them. During interrogation, the police recovered four stolen mobile phones also.
Further investigation was on into the matter, the police said.
