Thieves on prowl: Wedding photographer among 2 robbed in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 13

A wedding photographer was among two persons robbed in Amritsar rural belt area in the past 24 hours.

The photographer Baljinder Singh, a resident of Bandala village, was robbed when he had just returned after a wedding shoot at a private resort on Attari road. As he opened his shop, five armed persons entered and looted his car and an expensive camera.

Though the police have registered a case in this connection, further investigations were underway to identify the suspects. Baljinder Singh told the police that on Monday, he returned to his shop at around 7.30 pm and parked his car Hyundai Verna (PB-03-BG-9049) outside. He said within five minutes, five unidentified persons with their faces covered entered his shop and demanded the car keys while pointing pistols. He said they also took away Rs 1,000 from his cash box. He said he had a camera, a crane and the mobile phone of his friend in the car.

The Jandiala police have registered a case under Section 379-B, 148, 149, 506 of the IPC and Section 25/27 of the Arms Act against the miscreants.

Meanwhile in another incident, Balwinder Singh, a farmer and resident of Rangilpura village falling under Kathunangal police station, was assaulted and robbed by three motorbike-borne miscreants. They were later identified as Shami, Bhupi and Nikka, all residents of Fatehgarh Churian. Though a case under Section 379-B, 323 and 34 of the IPC was registered, no arrests have been made till now.

He said at around 1.30 pm, he was going to Jaintipur to buy grocery on his bike. When he reached the Rangilpura-Talwandi Ghuman road, a youth with shorn hair signalled him to stop. He said as he slowed the bike, the accused caught hold of him and took the keys and his purse. When he resisted, two of his accomplices with sharp weapons also reached there.

He said he raised an alarm and people rushed towards them. On seeing this, the accused tried to speed away on their bike but the onlookers managed to nab one of the miscreants while the other two fled. The arrested youth was identified as Shami.

The police said that raids were on to nab Bhupi and Nikka.

