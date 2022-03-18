Thieves target cloth trader's house

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Theives targeted the residence of a cloth trader and decamped with Rs 5.5 lakh, gold and silver ornaments. The family had gone to Jaipur on vacation.

Sanjay Mehra, the complainant, told the police that he, along with his family members, had gone to Jaipur three days back. He said on Tuesday, he got a call from his neighbour, Raju Arora, that some unknown persons had entered his house.

He said on his mobile with the help of CCTV cameras he saw two unknown persons in the house. However, after some time the cameras got switched off. He said he immediately called his neighbourer but by the time the duo had fled away.

He said from Rs 5.5 lakh were stolen from the almirah while from other wardrobe gold and silver ornaments were missing. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, unidentified burglars decamped with Rs 80,000 cash, an LED, a mobile phone and swapping machine from a shop in the SBS market. Owner Ravpreet Singh Honey said he had locked the shop on Tuesday night and went home. Next morning when he came, he found the above articles and cash missing from the shop. —