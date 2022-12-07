Thieves target retired Army officer’s house in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

Unidentified persons decamped with a licensed pistol and valuables from the house of a retired Army officer in Ranjit Avenue locality here on Monday.

The owner and family members had gone to attend a wedding in Verka when unidentified persons burgled the house. They also took away digital video recorder of the CCTV camera.

A police team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa, reached the spot and carried out investigation, while forensic teams also reached the spot.

Paramjit Singh, the retired Army officer, said at 12 noon, the entire family went to Verka and returned around 4.45 pm. He said he found the windows of the house were broken and an almirah and DVR of the CCTVs was damaged. He said his licensed .32 bore pistols along with 10 live bullets were also missing. He said the unidentified thieves also took away cash and valuables from the house. He said the stolen goods were being calculated.

Khosa said CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned and a case under Sections 380 and 454 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered in this regard.