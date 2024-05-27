Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 26

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor refrained from delivering a speech while he campaigned for Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar today. Instead, he shared a small poem in Hindi — Haath Badlega Halaat —coinciding with Congress’ tagline for Lok Sabha polls.

“Since, I am in Punjab I won’t say sab change si or what not, because things are not-so-changa. We are witnessing disturbing trends in our country. Democracy is being diluted gradually. Over the last few years, the country has not seen Hindutva grow, instead Moditva grow, wherein we see the picture of PM on rice bags, his life size cut-outs on railway stations placed for a selfie and even on Covid vaccine certificates. This has now become truly embarrassing. People seek change,” said Tharoor.

While addressing the issues of trade and industry in the border belt of Amritsar, Tharoor said, “If INDIA bloc wins at the Centre, several trade policies and projects will be reviewed and reconsidered. We will ensure that your concerns are heard and promises fulfilled. We had done that during Dr Manmohan Singh’s regime and we will do it now.”

Replying to a question of who the PM candidate would be in case INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre, Tharoor said, “The decision on PM candidate in case INDIA bloc wins, will be taken through a parliamentary system unanimously. We are a presidential party that runs on parliamentary system, while one person has been running the parliament in a presidential system.”

Later, in an interaction with students, Supriya Shrinate, national spokesperson of the Congress said, “The BJP seems desperate as reflected through the speeches of PM Modi. Using sexist remarks in his speeches like ‘mujra’, choodiyan and all, is a sign that PM Modi considers women as second class citizens. There isn’t a single mention of Manipur violence, unemployment and women safety in speeches. It shows where their priorities lie. It’s clear that the Congress has set the narrative for LS polls, with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and our manifesto, Nyay Patra. They are just responding to it.”

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Shashi Tharoor