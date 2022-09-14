Third arrest in Bhilowal man’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

With the arrest of Jaswant Singh, alias Gopala of Dugh village, the Maqboolpura police have made third arrest in the killing of Gurjit Singh, alias Sonu, of Bhilowal village whose body was found near Ram Tirath area on September 6.

Earlier, the police had arrested Kanwaljit Singh, alias Goldy, of New Gurnam Nagar area and Mandeep Singh, brother of the prime suspect Jyoti in the case. She is yet to be arrested, said Gurinder Singh, SHO, Maqboolpura police station here.

He said Jaspal and Mandeep Singh had dumped the body in the victim’s SUV on the Ram Tirath road on September 1.

Harpal Singh, brother of the victim, told the police that on August 30, his brother went to Amritsar for some work in his Innova car (PB-03-G-0054). He said the next day he got information that Gurjit was lying unconscious in his car near Ram Tirath. He said he along with other family members immediately rushed to the spot where they found him dead.

The Kamboh police took the body into their custody and registered zero FIR and forwarded it to the Maqboolpura police station for further action. Harpal said when they investigated they found that Gurjit was in relationship with Jyoti who worked with him in a cultural group. On August 30, he had gone to meet her in government residential flats in the Maqboolpura area near the Vallah railway crossing.

He said they learnt that Jyoti and his brother had a quarrel. He alleged Jyoti called another person Goldy who along with his accomplices thrashed her brother. He alleged the accused gave him poison and later dumped his body on the Ram Tirath road and fled.