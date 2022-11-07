This 15-yr-old Jalandhar girl Guneev Kaur has penned 262 poems

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 6

Guneev Kaur is just 15-year-old and has set forth to become an accomplished poet. Collating her notions and emotions of life and turning them into poetical verses, she has penned 262 poems thus far.

Guneev, a Class X student, of St Joseph’s Convent School had released her first set of 111 poems in a book titled “Epic: String of verses, Part 1” last year and now she has come up with her another compilation of 151 poems in a book named “Epic: String of verses, Part 2”.

“My biggest achievement this time is that Santhini Govindan, an award-winning author of juvenile literature, has written the foreword for my book,” says Guneev, daughter of a dentist couple Dr Navdeep and Dr Anureet Kaur.

The pressure of being in a board class does not deter this young author from pursuing her passion. “I spend around 20 minutes of my day for writing poetry and this time rejuvenates me for the rest of the day,” she expresses as she adds that she will be pursuing medical education further and continue to write poetry along with her studies.

Guneev shares that she does not stick to one kind of topic, rather loves to write on variety of feelings and other-wordly thoughts that occur to her mind. “If I were a mermaid”, “When habits change”, “My new lifestyle”, “Losing the mobile charger” and “Sunset” are the titles of some of her poems.