This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar, October 4
Besides a symbol of Dasehra, now Ravana effigies are also an example of how festivities have taken a green turn.
Keeping air pollution caused due to burning of crackers and several feet tall effigies that were usually made using plastic or chemical colours, the effigy makers have adopted sustainable practices to restrict pollution.
Using recycled paper, natural colours and dyes, bamboo and dry grass or hemp, the tall effigies will cause lesser chemical fumes in air when burnt.
Santosh Kumar, hailing from a family of artisans who have been making Ravana effigies for over three decades, said: “Traditionally, effigies used to be made from bamboo, hemp and plant-based fibres. To cut cost and in the race for making extravagant and fancy effigies, plastic-based material and chemical colours were used, not to mention crackers were also used. Now, since past four years, we have again started using recycled paper and even waste material such as worn out clothing material to make the stuffing inside the effigies.”
Apart from the ritualistic burning of effigies, other sustainable ways being adopted to celebrate Dasehra include organising laser shows and several resident welfare associations in colonies are using only symbolic effigies made from clay that are broken and not burnt.
Will cause less air pollution
