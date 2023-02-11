This teacher-artist leads way to greener future

Amritsar, February 10
Baljinder Singh, an artist and teacher at Government Middle School, Gumtala, here is leading by example for his students as he has started a green campaign to carry out plantation drives, one at a time, at each government school in the district.
The campaign was kick-started with the efforts of District Education Officer Jugraj Singh. Mann said by planting saplings in government schools, they would be made greener and he hopes that government schools of the district would become an example for others to utilise open empty spaces for converting into green belts. Baljinder Mann further said every person must plant trees in his life and it was our responsibility to take care of the trees planted by humans.
District Education Officer Jugraj Singh said a commendable effort was being made by Baljinder Singh Mann. “The society is in dire need of such teachers, who are making special contribution to the society, besides doing their own duties. The Education Department is proud of such hardworking teachers.”
Baljinder Singh has created seven world records so far through his art work, working with interesting medium like matchsticks and recycled products.
