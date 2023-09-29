This ward no exception to civic woes

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 28

Ward number 74 consists of Prem Nagar, Aman Avenue, Adarsh Nagar, Dashmesh Nagar and some other localities. During the last five years, the Municipal Corporation has installed sewer and water lines in the area but the main Ram Nagar Road and streets are in poor condition.

The residents also witnessed choking of sewers in some localities. During the rainy season, the potholes get filled with rainwater causing inconvenience to the commuters. A number of streets in the area need recarpeting. The residents alleged that they are being ignored by the government and MC as they have been deprived of basic amenities.

“The street and road infrastructure is in poor state in ward number 74. The main approach road is in a pathetic condition. The potholed road leads to several accidents. The accumulation of water on roads has turned them into a breeding ground for mosquitoes leading to outbreak of vector-borne diseases. The MC staff failed to visit the area for fogging. A large number of residents suffer from high fever, dengue and chikungunya,” said Gurpreet Singh, a local resident.

“The area has been facing several issues. No doubt, some streets were recarpeted in the past but a number of development works are still pending. The old sewer lines also need desilting to avoid regular choking. Rainwater accumulation in low-lying areas also causes inconvenience. Lifting of garbage is also an issue in the internal streets,” said Raman, another resident.