Thousands pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

A large number of tourists from India and abroad, including politicians, commenced their new year by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Sunday.

There was such a great rush of visitors between 10 pm to 1 am last night that there was no place to even set foot anywhere in the holy premises. Devotees were seen everywhere in the ‘Parikrama’ (circumambulation).

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was also seen in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

People sat wherever they got space while waiting for clocks to strike 12, signalling the start of New Year. While waiting they had been chanting the name of the Almighty. As soon as the clock struck 12, devotees started raising religious slogans. Many of them started distributing sweets. People outside the Golden Temple had also put up langar of tea and snacks for devotees.

After the closure of the doors of the sanctum sanctorum, the crowd proceeded towards Guru Ramdas Langar Hall. To accommodate the crowd, the SGPC officials had to open the new rooms built behind the langar hall.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with his wife former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. Wishing a happy new year to all Punjabis, he said the gone-by year was extremely painful for Punjab as several precious lives were lost due to deteriorating law and order. He hoped that the New Year would see progress and peace in the state.

Meanwhile, members of the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan started the first day of the New Year with yog asana this morning. A collective sadhana ceremony was held under the leadership of the local head of the organization Virender Dhawan and meditation practices were conducted.

The programme commenced with a group exercise as per the tradition of the organization, which is running more than 50 free centres in the city where people are encouraged to stay healthy by doing yoga and pranayama every morning.