Three arrested for demanding extortion

Tarn Taran, November 27
The Tarn Taran Sadar
police arrested three persons including a woman for demanding Rs 8 lakh as extortion.
The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet kaur of Pandori Gola, Jaspal Singh of Padhri Kalan and Balwinder Singh of Lalu Ghuman. The SHO said the suspects invited the victim, an NRI, to the residence of one of the suspects, on November 25. When the victim went to the place, the other two suspects, who were already present in the house, made a sleazy of the victim by threatening with him sharp edged weapons and then they demanded Rs 8 lakh in extortion in order to not to leak the video on social media.
The victim assured them to pay Rs 6 lakh and got himself free from their net. The victim then lodged a complaint with the police.
The SHO said a case under various sections of the IPC had been registered. The suspects were arrested on Saturday. He said probe was on.
