Three arrested with 150 gm of heroin

Tarn Taran, June 18
Three arrests were made from different places on Monday by the police and 150 grams of heroin seized. In the first incident, a team led by Sub-inspector Dilbag Singh, SHO, Harike, arrested Kala Singh with 100 grams of heroin on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Dharampal Singh Dhamma, a resident of Muradpur locality in Tarn Taran, was arrested with 20 grams of heroin and an electronic weigh-bridge (Kanda) by the city police, Tarn Taran, headed by ASI Kirpal Singh.
In another case, Sarhali police arrested Tarsem Singh, a resident of Chaudhriwala with 30 grams of heroin. The police booked the accused.
