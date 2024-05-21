Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

The police have arrested three alleged associates of notorious gangster Happy Jatt and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession. The police said Jatt had provided weapons to the suspects for targeting his rivals.

Three pistols, including two .45 bore and one .32 bore, along with 35 bullets and four magazines have been recovered from suspects. The motive behind providing these weapons to three suspects is to target Jatt’s rivals. Happy Jatt got his rivals killed last year too. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner

Those arrested were identified as Sagar Singh, alias Sagar (25), of Chandigarh Mohalla, Guruwali village, located on the Tarn Taran road, Sharanjit Singh, alias Suraj (25), of Bhindar Colony on the Tarn Taran road, and Manpreet Singh, alias Rohit, aka Randhawa (26), of Power Colony on the Majiha road. They were arrested from the Basant Avenue area.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), said the police recovered three pistols, including two .45 bore and one .32 bore, along with 35 bullets and four magazines from the possession of the suspects. He said the motive behind providing these weapons to three suspects was to target Jatt’s rivals by way of contract killing. Happy Jatt got his rivals killed in the Jandiala Guru area last year. “We are investigating their role in killing of Jatt’s rivals,” the CP said. A case under the Arms Act was registered against them, the CP added.

“Manpreet Singh had links with Happy Jatt who escaped to the foreign shores on fake documents. Jatt is wanted in 18 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran, Amritsar (Rural). He is also wanted by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC),” the CP said.

He said Manpreet Singh had two criminal cases of murder bid, criminal trespass and theft registered against him, while Sharanjit also had two cases registered against him in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

