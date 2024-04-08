Three bank dacoity suspects ‘arrested’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The police have reportedly arrested suspects involved in Rs 12.7 lakh dacoity at the ICICI Bank branch located on the Tarn Taran road here. Yesterday, three armed robbers with covered faces had looted the bank on gunpoint.

Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar claimed to have identified the suspects and assured to nab them within 24 hours of the incident. A police official confirmed their arrest, but refused to divulge details at the moment. He said as their interrogation was in progress, giving any information could hamper the probe. The incident occurred around 2 pm yesterday. With the police already on high alert in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the incident had raised questions over the law and order situation in the city.

Lakhwinder Singh, a bank official, said three persons came inside bank. He said one of them was carrying a pistol. They entered the cashier’s cabin and looted cash. The police had termed the incident as a major lapse on part of the bank authorities as there was no security guard deployed at the bank which made it an easy target for robbers.

Bhullar said investigation was in progress. He said, “We will share details of the probe by tomorrow.”

