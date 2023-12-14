Three booked for murder attempt, firing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

Gate Hakima police booked three persons on the charge of attempt to murder when they fired at a man in the Bangla Basti area on Monday night.

Those booked were identified as Rikshit Delhi, Ajay, alias Bhidi of Anngarh, and Sahil, aka Chhaga, of Indira Colony here.

Gurmit Singh, the complaint, told the police that on Monday night he along with his family was present in the house when they heard gun shots outside his house in the street. He said he went on the rooftop and saw the three accused started abusing and threatening to kill him.

He said the accused with an intention to kill him again fired at him but he narrowly escaped. He said when the people came out and started gathering, the accused fled from the scene.

The police have registered a case under Sections 506, 336, 34 of the IPC and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act.

ASI Shamsher Singh, investigating officer, said that an old enmity was the reason behind the firing. He said raids were on to nab the absconders.