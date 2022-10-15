Three booked for robbery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

Narinderpal Singh (60) of Sudhar Rajputa village was looted by three armed person here. He was returning home from Rayya when the incident took place three days ago. He lodged a complaint with the police yesterday and named three suspects in the case.

The police have registered a case in this regard. Those booked were identified as Kulwinder Singh, Gurdial Singh and Kawal Singh, all residents of Mehsampura Khurd village falling under Mehta police station here.

He said on Wednesday at around 7.30pm when he reached near the village, three bike-borne persons stopped him and snatched his mobile, Rs 10,000 cash and motorcycle. The police have registered a case and further investigations were under progress.

Meanwhile, Cantonment police have nabbed five robbers and recovered two country-made pistols with five live bullets, a baseball and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Sarthak, alias Sagar, of Sultanwind Road, Dinesh Teji of Batala Road, Manpreet Sing of Tung Pai, Batala Road, Bikramjit Singh and Sahil Rajput of Joura Phatak.

The police said accused were hiding in the abandoned railway block quarters and planning to commit some loot. They had several cases of murder bid, snatching and arms act cases registered against them.

A fresh case under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them at the Cantonment police station here. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

