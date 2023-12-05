Three booked for woman’s murder

Tarn Taran, December 4
A sister and close relative have been booked for the murder of Kulwinder Kaur (35). She was shot dead in Pandori Gola village on Sunday night. Her body was found in a pool of blood at the house when her niece Arashdeep Kaur came back home after doing sports practice.
A property dispute is cited to be the reason behind murder. The suspects have been identified as Baljit Kaur, sister of the deceased, Gurpreet Singh (Baljit’s husband), Gursehnaj Singh (son of Baljit Kaur) and Akashdeep Singh (brother’s son of the deceased).
Ravisher Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said the deceased had transferred her whole property to Arashdeep Kaur. The suspects were jealous with her. Kulwinder Kaur was living in Pandori Gola village with her niece Arashdeep Kaur and her foster father Gursewak Singh. The DSP said the suspects were booked under Sections 302, 120-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act by the Sadar police.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today