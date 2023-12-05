Three booked for woman’s murder

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, December 4

A sister and close relative have been booked for the murder of Kulwinder Kaur (35). She was shot dead in Pandori Gola village on Sunday night. Her body was found in a pool of blood at the house when her niece Arashdeep Kaur came back home after doing sports practice.

A property dispute is cited to be the reason behind murder. The suspects have been identified as Baljit Kaur, sister of the deceased, Gurpreet Singh (Baljit’s husband), Gursehnaj Singh (son of Baljit Kaur) and Akashdeep Singh (brother’s son of the deceased).

Ravisher Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said the deceased had transferred her whole property to Arashdeep Kaur. The suspects were jealous with her. Kulwinder Kaur was living in Pandori Gola village with her niece Arashdeep Kaur and her foster father Gursewak Singh. The DSP said the suspects were booked under Sections 302, 120-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act by the Sadar police.

