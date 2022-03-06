Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 5

Two ASIs and a head constable of the district police have been arrested on corruption charges. They had let off drug peddlers after allegedly taking huge bribe.

ASI’s Prabhjit Singh and Balwinder Singh were arrested on Saturday, while head constable Harpal Singh was arrested on Friday. A total number of eight persons were booked in two different cases registered on Friday.

Local subdivision DSP Barjinder Singh said the ASIs had detained Lovepreet Singh and Bhinder Singh, resident of Kot Dharam Chand Kalan, on February 25 with heroin and an electronic weighing bridge.

The ASIs had let them free without taking any legal proceedings against them and allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50,000. They kept with themselves the recovered heroin. A case has been registered.

Besides, head constable Harpal Singh, the other accused in the case were Gurjit Singh Geeta, Manpreet Singh Mannnun of Raspulpur and Shamsher Singh Shera of Sangha village. Preet Inder Singh, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said Harpal Singh had recovered heroin from Shamsher Singh on March 2, but took no action against him and also let him free by taking a bribe of Rs 1.1 lakh. Gurjit and Manpreet were the mediators.

Though Harpal was arrested, the other accused were still at large.