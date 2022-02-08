Three die, 42 test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Amritsar, February 7
With three deaths on Monday, the district toll increased to 1,673. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Singh, a 72-year-old resident of Ritera village, Ranjit Kaur (55) of Jandiala Guru and Anica Bano (65) of Kot Khalsa.
The district Health Department also reported 42 positive cases on Monday, with which the total count increased to 58,927. The cases include 28 new cases and 14 contacts of positive patients.
The health authorities have also reported recovery of 91 patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 56,784. The district, at present has a total of 470 active cases.
11 test positive in Tarn Taran
As many as 11 positive cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the tally of active cases to 278. The toll, however, remains 389. The Health Department said different teams collected 1,325 samples to be tested for the virus. The administration was yet to receive the results of 598 samples. — OC
