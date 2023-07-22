Three die in separate road accidents

Amritsar, July 21
Two youths were killed in a road mishap in Rayya falling under the Beas police station here on Wednesday night. A friend of them was left injured in the incident.
Sarabjit Singh of Rayya told the police that around 11pm on Wednesday, his nephew Harmandeep Singh (27) along with Shamsher Singh (27) of Chhineman Patti, Rayya, and Bhupinder Singh (26) of Kot Khalsa were going down the main road in Rayya on their bike (PB-02-ED 5651) when a tourist bus (UP-81-DT 1363) hit them. He said Harmandeep and Shamsher Singh died on their way to hospital and an injured Bhupinder was hospitalised.
The police said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families after a postmortem.
The driver of the bus, identified as Kuljinder Singh of Faizpur in Batala, run away from the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC was registered against him and raids were on to arrest him, the police said.
Meanwhile, Sukhwinder Singh (67), a private security guard, was run over by a speeding vehicle in Chheharta area on Wednesday midnight. Gurpreet Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that his father was deputed for the security of private shops near Dr Jai Kamal Hospital in Chhehrata area. He said around 12 on Wednesday night he was crossing the road when an unknown vehicle hit him and fled away.
