Three drug peddlers held with 1.4 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 17

The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested three persons on the charge of cross-border drug trafficking and recovered 1.4 kg of heroin from their possession.

While two persons Gurpreet Singh and Satnam Singh, both residents of Kakkar village, were arrested on the spot, their third accomplice Major Singh of the same village was arrested following their interrogation.

The police registered a case against the three suspects in this connection. They were brought on police remand for further investigation.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said during patrolling in the border belt, a police team received a tip-off that Gurpreet Singh and Satnam Singh were involved in cross-border drug smuggling. They were coming from Attari side on a bike to supply drug to their clients. They were travelling through interconnecting village roads to reach their native village.

The SSP said the police laid nakas on the road heading from Chhidan village to Attari. The police intercepted a bike which was driven by Satnam Singh while Gurpreet was riding pillion. During search, the police recovered 800 gm of heroin from Santam and 600 gm of heroin from Gurpreet.

The SSP said during preliminary probe, the suspects disclosed that Major Singh was also involved in drug smuggling. The trio had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and got heroin through drones. The SSP said further investigation was in progress to identify their backward and forward links.

