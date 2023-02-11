Three drug smugglers held with heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff arrested three drug smugglers with heroin and drug money here on Friday. Those arrested accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Indira Colony, Mustafabad, Taran Kumar, alias Tannu, a resident of Dharmapura, Jora Phatak, Amritsar, and Puneet Pal Singh, son of Mahendra Singh, a resident of Indira Colony, Mustafabad, Batala Road, Amritsar. The police have recovered 60-gm heroin, Rs 8,10,000 drug money and two cars.

On the directions of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Jaskaran Singh, a special drive has been launched in the Amritsar Police Commissionerate against the drug peddler.

A team led by Amandeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, along with SI Paramjit Singh got a tip-off about the drug peddler. A check-point was established in a planned manner to nab the accused, Jaswinder Singh, alias Vicky, Taran Kumar and Puneet Pal Singh. The police arrested the accused and recovered 60-gm heroin, Rs 8.10 lakh drug money and two cars from them.

Those arrested would be produced in a court and the police would seek their remand. The in-charge, CIA staff, said they would question about the backward and forward links of the accused.

A case under Sections 21-B, 29, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the D Division police station.

As per the information, two attempt to murder cases have already been registered against Jaswinder Singh; a murder attempt case against Taran Kumar; and five cases of murder and fraud against Puneet Pal Singh at different police stations of the city.

Meanwhile, CIA staff arrested another drug peddler and recovered 20-gm heroin from him. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sultanwind (Amritsar) police station. Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Bhai Manjh Singh Road.