Three fake travel agents booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a resident of Palahai Gate in Phagwara, Harbans Lal, the city police registered a case under Section 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC and Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act against three fake travel agents women on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 65 lakh on the pretext of sending and settling the complainant in Italy. No arrest has been made so far. oc
Bike stolen in phagwara
Phagwara: A motorcycle bearing the registration number PB-36H-5018 of a Kirpa Nagar resident Lakhbir Singh was found stolen near Elite Cinema in Phagwara last night. The victim had gone to make some purchase after parking his bike, but found it stolen. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
