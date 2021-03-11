Three from Tarn Taran join Indian Navy

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 31

Three students of Nishan-E-Sikhi Institute of Science and Training, Khadoor Sahib, have joined the Indian Navy as Sub-Lieutenants.

The institute is being run under the guidance of international environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh, head of the Kar Seva sect, Khadoor Sahib.

The three students are Amiteshvar Singh, Pritam Singh and Navneet Singh Bajwa. They have been commissioned into the Indian Navy after completing their training at the NDA, Khadakwasla (Pune), and the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Kerala).

Baba Sewa Singh and Major General Balwinder Singh, VSM (retd), who is director of the NDA wing of the institute, have convened their best wishes for the bright future of the students and encouraged them to perform better in the future.