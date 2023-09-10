Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

The Excise and Taxation Department and the rural police raided an illegal bottling plant and seized 132 bottles of Black Dog liquor. The suspects, who worked at the Khasa Distillery, stole the blend, bottles, caps and labels from distillery. The arrested suspects had been identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Jodh Nagar on Sultanwind Road, Shivam Rathore, a native of Gola Gokarnath village of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and Jaspal Singh, security guard of the Khasa Distillery.

The Gharinda police received a tip-off that Rajbir was running an illegal bottling plant at his mobile shop near the Khasa bus stand. Shivam, a distillery worker, Jaspal and some other unidentified persons conspired to steal liquor blend from the Khasa Distillery. They started bottling different brands of liquor.

The Gharinda police station SHO raided the bottling plant and arrested the three suspects along with 11 boxes of Black Dog century (132 bottles). A case under Sections 379, 420 and 120-B of the IPC, and 61, 1-14 and 78(2) of the Excise Act was registered against the trio.

During interrogation, Shivam revealed that he used to steal bottles, caps and labels and Jaspal stole liquor blend from the distillery. They supplied bottles, labels and liquor blend to Rajbir, who had set up a bottling plant at his mobile shop in Khasa. The trio used to bottle illegal liquor together at the shop. The police also recovered 70 tablets of Tramadol from Rajbir’s shop. During interrogation, Rajbir told the police that he bought tablets from Harpreet Medical Store at Tarn Taran. Harpreet Singh and Tejbir Singh, who own the medical store, were also arrested by the police.