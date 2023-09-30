 Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
The three suspects in the custody of the Gate Hakima police in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 29

The Gate Hakima police on Friday arrested three persons wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered with the police on August 27. The police have recovered two country-made pistols and a scooter (PB-02-DZ-1641) from their possession.

They were identified as Anil of Aare Wali Gali, Preet Avenue, Sandeep Singh, alias Bhadkila, of Bharariwal and Vishal Singh, alias Kanda, of Fatahpur. Their fourth accomplice Sandeep Singh, alias Tolu, of Bharariwal was yet to be arrested.

The accused had attacked Mohit Singh, alias Mogli, of Fateh Singh Colony on August 27 when he was going to a temple to pay obeisance. He had told the police that when he was going to the temple, the four accused suddenly came in front of him. He said they pointed pistols at him and challenged to teach him a lesson for ‘becoming a leader’ in the area. He said he ran away towards his brother Rohit Singh’s house to save himself. The accused fired at him, but he narrowly escaped in the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh and Gate Hakima police station SHO Harsandeep Singh said the accused were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. They said raids were on to nab their fourth accomplice Sandeep Tolu.

