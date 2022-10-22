Three held with 125-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Chheharta police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and confiscated 125-gm heroin from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Dilbagh Singh, Karan Kumar and Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Kartar Nagar in Chheharta. A case under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered. TNS

Transformer oil theft: one held

Amritsar: Maqboolpura police have arrested a man, identified as Bittu for allegedly stealing transformer oil from the locality. The police recovered eight bottles of transformer oil from his possession. He was held by residents of the village who informed powercom officials and the police. A case was registered. TNS

Man nabbed for attacking woman

Amritsar: A man, identified as Anil Kumar of Kotla Basti, Mustafabad, allegedly barged into a house and attacked a woman with a sharp-edged weapon leaving her injured. He was arrested by the police. The victim was identified as Balwinder Kaur. She alleged that she was working in the kitchen when the accused entered the house and attacked her with a knife and later fled. She was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.