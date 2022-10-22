Three held with 125-gm heroin

Amritsar: Chheharta police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and confiscated 125-gm heroin from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Dilbagh Singh, Karan Kumar and Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Kartar Nagar in Chheharta. A case under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered. TNS
Transformer oil theft: one held
Amritsar: Maqboolpura police have arrested a man, identified as Bittu for allegedly stealing transformer oil from the locality. The police recovered eight bottles of transformer oil from his possession. He was held by residents of the village who informed powercom officials and the police. A case was registered. TNS
Man nabbed for attacking woman
Amritsar: A man, identified as Anil Kumar of Kotla Basti, Mustafabad, allegedly barged into a house and attacked a woman with a sharp-edged weapon leaving her injured. He was arrested by the police. The victim was identified as Balwinder Kaur. She alleged that she was working in the kitchen when the accused entered the house and attacked her with a knife and later fled. She was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match
On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...
Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash
The copter was inducted into service in June 2015
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leads UK Prime Minister race: Report
So far, Sunak has received 93 endorsements from Conservative...