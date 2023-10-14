Three held with 2.5-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

CIA staff arrested three persons and confiscated 2.5 kg of heroin from their possession here on Thursday evening. Their interrogation led to the seizure of Rs 13.50 lakh of drug money.

They were ferrying the heroin in an e-rickshaw. Those arrested were identified as Balbir Singh, alias Arsh, Akashdeep Singh and Gurdit Singh, all residents of Guru Ki Wadali area falling under the Chheharta police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said the trio were arrested from the Golden Gate bypass road following a tip-off. They were waiting for a client to hand over the drugs to him. The police seized 1 kg of heroin from the spot and a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against them by the Maqboolpura police.

“As e-rickshaws are not usually checked by cops, drug peddlers have started using the same to avoid their arrest by the police,” said Rana. He said during interrogation, Balbir Singh revealed that he used to supply the drugs of his brother-in-law who used to smuggle the contraband. Following this, the police raided the house of Sandeep Singh in Guru Ki Wadali from where the police seized another drug haul of 1.5-kg heroin, besides Rs 13.50 lakh of drug money.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu said Sandeep’s arrest could further lead to recovery. The police were investigating his backward and forward links to break the nexus once he was arrested, he added.