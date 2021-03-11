Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21



The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a fruit trader and his son along with a medical representative of ayurvedic medicines for heroin trafficking here on Saturday. The police also confiscated 3.50-kg heroin worth over Rs 17 crore from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Amrik Singh, who runs a fruit shop near the Hall Gate area, his son Prabhdeep Singh and Sarabjit Singh who was allegedly involved in hawala racket for transferring illegal money. Rashpal Singh, Assistant Inspector General, STF, in a press conference here stated that the police got a tip-off that Amrik Singh was involved in drug trafficking following which an SUV was intercepted near Taran Wala Pul on late Friday evening. During the search, the police recovered 3.5 kg of heroin from their possession. He said a case under the NDPS Act was registered with the STF police station in Mohali and further investigations were underway.