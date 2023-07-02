Three held with 310-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Jandiala police arrested three persons with 310 gram of heroin in two separate incidents. Those arrested have been identified as Davinder Singh of Balia Manjhpur village, Jobanjit Singh of Mallian village and Lakhan of Mani Majra in Chandigarh. According to the police, Davinder was caught with 260 gm of heroin near Jania village by a patrolling police party, while Jobanjit and Lakhan were held with 50 gm of heroin from the Gehri Mandi grain market. Two separate cases under the NDPS act have been registered against the accused and probes have been initiated. TNS

Vehicle-lifter held, four bikes seized

Amritsar: The Sultanwind police arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered four stolen bikes and a scooter from his possession. The accused has been identified as Suraj Singh Yadav of Sultanwind village. The police said while conducting checking on the Gurdwara Bhai Manjh Singh road, the police stopped the bike of the accused. The rider could not produce any documents of the vehicle and during checking, chassis number and engine number were also found to be deformed with a hammer. He was arrested and after interrogation, the police recovered three more bikes and a scooter on his disclosure. The accused is currently on police remand and further investigation is on. TNS

One nabbed with intoxicating tablets

Amritsar: The Sadar police arrested Prince of Tungbala area in Majitha village and confiscated 950 intoxicating tablets from him. The police said the accused could not produce documents regarding the sale/purchase of the intoxicants and was arrested.