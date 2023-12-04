Three held with drug money, contraband

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered of Rs 9.40 lakh drug money and 60 gm of heroin from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Saurav of Niwe Tung located on the Batala road, Aniket Singh, alias Kalla, and Tarun of Dhupai Mohalla. The suspects were travelling in a car when they were intercepted by the police at a checkpoint near Sakatari Bagh.

A CIA staff-I team intercepted a car bearing registration No. PB02ER1231 near Skatari Bagh. During search, the police recovered contraband and drug money from the vehicle.

A case was registered against suspects.