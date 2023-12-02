Three held with stolen motorcyle

Tarn Taran, December 1
A team of the Sarhali police arrested three persons with a stolen motorcylcle from Naushehra Pannuan on Thursday.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pargat Singh, who was leading the police team, said the suspects were identified as Anmol Singh Pali, a resident of Timmowal (Amritsar), Jagjit Singh Jaggi, a resident of Bugha, and Jugraj Singh Rajan, a resident of Kairowal.
The ASI said the suspects, who were riding the motorcycle, were stopped for checking. The suspects were instructed to show documents related to the two-wheeler, but they failed to do so. The ASI said the suspects were booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code.
