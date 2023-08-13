Three hurt in group clash at Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

Three prisoners were injured when two groups of jail inmates clashed with each other in the Amritsar Central Jail on Friday night. They were admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.

The jail security staff, including paramilitary jawans, used mild force to separate the clashing groups. Old enmity between two groups is cited to be the reason behind the clash.

Interestingly, heavy police force had recently carried out a search operation in the jail. Sniffer dogs were also used during the search. However, no prohibited material was found from the jail premises.

Those injured were identified as Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, of Chotala village in Tarn Taran, and Rahul and Bharat of Chawinda Devi village of Kathunangal in Amritsar district.

As per information, the trio clashed with a larger group — including Navtej Singh of Chohla Khurd in Tarn Taran, Gagandeep Singh of Preet Nagar in Lopoke, Harjinder Singh of Thind, Gurdeep Singh of Batala, Jugraj Singh of Chhajalwadi village, Abhi of Chheharta, Bhavreet of Batala, Sukhraj Singh of Gurdaspur and Khushhalbir Singh of Bhikhiwind — outside Barrack 2. They attacked each other with sharpened spoons and iron rods, and members of both groups were injured. However, the trio was seriously injured as they were outnumbered.

Mohit Kumar, SHO, Islamabad police station, said, “We have received information about the clash. Several inmates have been injured and admitted to hospital. We have yet to get MLRs (medico-legal reports) of the injured.”

A case would be registered after receiving MLRs and a detailed report from the jail authorities, he said.