Three including ASI’s son injured in firing by bike-borne assailants

PK Jaiswar

Tribune New Service

Amritsar, July 17

Three persons including the son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were injured when two unknown motorbike-borne persons sprayed bullets at several youths in Bhangwa village falling under Jandiala police station here.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when they had returned from Delhi. The case was registered yesterday after the doctors declared them fit for recording statements. The police have booked unidentified shooters on the charge of murder bid. There has been no breakthrough in the case so far.

The injured were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Gadli village, Amritpal Singh of Police Line headquarters Daburji and Sandeep Singh of Manawala. Amritpal Singh is the son of ASI Sarabjit Singh posted at Chatiwind police station here.

Harjit Singh, a resident of Bhangwa village, complainant in the case, told the police that he along with Gurpreet and Sandeep had accompanied Amritpal Singh who was going to Delhi for his IELTS paper. He said they also wanted to buy a car from Delhi. While returning, when they dropped him outside his residence, two bike-borne persons with covered faces arrived on the scene. He said he was taking out his belongings from the vehicle’s boot while the others were already out of the car.

He said the unknown persons suddenly started firing at them. Gurpreet and Amritpal suffered bullet injuries in the arm while a passerby Pappu alias Doggar also sustained bullet injury on his shoulder, he said. Around four gunshots hit the car while he narrowly escaped in the firing. He said as he raised the alarm, the accused fled from the scene. The injured were rushed to different hospitals where they were under treatment.

Sub-inspector Jhirmal Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Section 307 and 34 of IPC and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against unidentified assailants. He said the victims claim no enmity that could have led to the incident. The police found an empty shell of .45 bore bullet. Further investigations were in progress, the investigating officer said.

No breakthrough in case so far

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when they had returned from Delhi. The case was registered yesterday after the doctors declared them fit for recording statements. The police have booked unidentified shooters on the charge of murder bid. There has been no breakthrough in the case so far.