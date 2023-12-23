Three nabbed with arms, drugs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

The city police have arrested three persons for possessing arms and drugs in two separate instances here. The police also recovered a country-made weapon during the interrogation of a drug peddler arrested three days ago.

The Islamabad police have arrested Jashandeep Singh, alias Jassi (19), of Kot Khalsa and Lovepreet Singh (24) of Naushehra Colonia with two pistols and 100-gm heroin while Ajay Singh of Fakir Singh Colony was held with 110-gm heroin and two weapons. Similarly, a weapon was recovered from another person Rohit Singh who was arrested by the police three days ago with 210-gm heroin.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Mehtab Singh said the Islamabad police intercepted two bike-borne persons during checking near Bohri Sahib area on Thursday. He said the police confiscated 100-gm heroin and a .30 bore pistol from Jashandeep while Lovepreet who was riding pillion had a .32 bore pistol with magazine and five bullets. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. Lovepreet faced a criminal case.

Similarly, the Gate Hakima police arrested Ajay Singh from Angarh area and recovered 110-gm contraband and a pistol with two bullets and a country-made weapon from him. He faced three attempt-to-murder cases.

During the interrogation of alleged drug peddler Rohit Singh, alias Limca, who was arrested three days ago, the police confiscated a .315 bore country-made weapon from him. He was also involved in the robbery at a medical store in Katra Sher Singh area occurred on November 7.