Three nabbed with heroin, mobile phones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

Amritsar rural police have arrested three persons and confiscated a total of 600-gm heroin from their possession. Gaurav Singh of Hamidpura village was arrested from near Golden Petal resort.

According to the police, he was standing there with his bike and was holding a black polythene bag when a patrolling police party intercepted him. On seeing the police party he tried to abscond but was arrested.

During search, in the presence of Attari Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, the police seized 500gm heroin from the suspect. Besides, the police also confiscated Rs 2,000 cash and two mobile phones from him.