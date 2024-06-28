Three nabbed with illicit liquor, lahan

Tarn Taran, June 27
Three persons were arrested after the recovery of illicit liquor from them at different places of the district on Wednesday. The police seized a working still, 52,500 ml of illicit liquor and 23 litres of lahan.
The police stated here on Thursday that the Harike police led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tarsem Singh seized one working still, 23 ltrs of lahan and 3,750 ml of illicit liquor from the house of Harpreet Singh Sonu, a resident of Pangota village.
In another case, 37,500 ml of illicit liquor was recovered from the possession of Satnam Singh, a resident of Harike, from nearby the Nathuke village crossing.
The police said a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Nishan Singh recovered 11,250 ml illicit liquor from Gurwinder Singh Gora, a resident of Pandori Gola village. The accused was on a moped when he was arrested with the illicit liquor. The police have booked the person under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.
