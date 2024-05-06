Three of family killed in mishap near Mehta

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

The burning of straw led to a road mishap killing three persons, including a two-and-a-half-year-old child, near Khabbe Rajputa village in Mehta here on Saturday.

They were going on a bike when an unidentified vehicle hit them on the road filled with dense smoke billowing from a burning field. The police have booked the farmer, identified as Gursewak Singh, along with unidentified persons for burning the straw. They were charged with causing death by negligence.

The deceased were identified as Amarjot Singh (35), his grandmother Balbir Kaur and his son Armanjot Singh, all residents of Kotla Suba Singh falling under the Ghuman police station in Gurdaspur. Balwinder Singh, a relative of the victim, told the police that at around 12 noon on Saturday, Amarjot, Balbir Kaur and Armanjot were returning to their native village. When they reached Saidoke village, they got blinded by dense smoke emitting from the fields of Gursewak Singh who had set his fields on fire after harvesting the crop. A truck coming from the opposite side hit their bike and crushed them to death. After the accident, the truck driver sped away. Raids were on to nab Gursewak Singh.

