Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

Three bike-borne youths killed owner of a milk and ice-cream shop at Jamun Wali Gali in Bhalla Colony of the Chheharta area today afternoon. The shop owner has been identified as Rajinder Kalia. The eyewitnesses claimed that Kalia died on the spot due to a bullet injury.

The police investigate at the crime spot at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar.

The matter is under investigation. The police is scanning the CCTV camera footage. The statement of the victim’s family will be recorded. Efforts are on to identify the robbers. They would soon be in custody. Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police

Sneh Lata, wife of the deceased, stated to the police that her husband Rajinder Kalia was at his shop when around quarter to four, three bike-borne youths came on the pretext of buying cold drinks. When Kalia went towards the fridge for getting cold drinks, two youths took money from the cash box. Rajinder resisted their move and tried to stop them. One of the assailants took out a pistol and shot at him. A bullet hit Rajinder on his chest and he fell down on the ground. The suspects fled from the spot after committing the crime. The victim’s neighbours and family members rushed Kalia to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCP), Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, reached the spot and initiated a probe.

The police officials claimed that it seemed that the intention behind murder was robbery. However, the police is investigating the matter from all aspects.

ACP Sarabjit Singh said, “The matter is under investigation. The police have the CCTV camera footage and it is being scanned. We will record the statement of the victim’s family and take action. Efforts are on to identify the robbers and they would be in custody soon.”