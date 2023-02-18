Three robbers target ASI in Tarn Taran, 1 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 17

A robber was nabbed while two of his accomplices managed to escape after looting an ASI of Punjab Police from Sarhali village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The arrested robber has been identified as Nirvail Singh of Pakhopur (Chohla Sahib) while his associates who made good their escape have been identified as Prabhjinder Singh Prabh and Lav, both of Chohla Sahib village. A pistol- like weapon has been recovered from the arrested robber. Their motorcycle too has been seized.

The policeman, ASI Devinder Singh, was on way for his night duty at Sadar police station in Tarn Taran when the incident took place. He had left for duty when the robbers appeared and stopped him. Armed with a pistol, they asked him to hand them over all belongings in cash or kind. The robbers took out his purse which contained cash worth Rs 2,200. They were fleeing when one of the robbers Nirvail Singh fell down and injured his foot. He was nabbed by passersby who raised the alarm.

ASI Balwinder Singh from Sarhali police post reached the spot. He said a case under Sections 379-B, 341, 506, 34 of the IPC and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.

Was going for night duty

