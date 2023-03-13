Three snatchers held in 2 cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police nabbed three snatchers in two different cases on Saturday. Those arrested were identified as Mangal Singh of Bal Kalan village, Ranjit Singh of the Akalgarh Dhapian area and Laadi of Roriwala village. Mangal and Ranjit were held when they were escaping after snatching a mobile phone. Similarly, Laadi and his partner snatched a mobile phone on Friday night and the former was arrested following a probe. Raids are being conducted to his aid. TNS

One nabbed for burgling house

Amritsar: The sadar police nabbed Kanwaljit Singh of Aman Avenue for allegedly burgling the house of his brother Paramjit Singh. Paramjit told the police that he, along with his family, had gone to Manikaran Sahib on March 6 and when they returned on March 9 he found the wardrobe opened and Rs 1.75 lakh and two gold rings stolen. He suspected that his brother Kanwaljit had been involved in the theft. The police during a probe recovered Rs 53,000 and two rings from his possession.