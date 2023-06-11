Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

The Maqboolpura police have arrested three snatchers active in the urban and rural belt of the city. With their arrest, the police cracked four snatching cases occurred on April 30 in Maqboolpura, Jandiala Guru and Beas area. They were identified as Akashtejpal, Harmandeep, alias Harry, and Yadwinder Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran.

Harmandeep Singh and Akashtejpal were arrested after they were brought on production warrant and Yadwinder was held yesterday on their disclosure. The police recovered a snatched scooter from their possession which they had robbed from Ashish of Putlighar area on April 30.

The trio was currently in the police custody for further investigation.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Akashtejpal and Harmandeep had earlier snatched a bike, a car and a truck from posh Ranjit Avenue and Jandiala Guru area on April 30. During the chase, the Beas police have arrested Harmandeep Singh from Jandiala Guru after their car crashed into another car while escaping. The police had recovered two country-made pistols besides robbed car and truck from the accused at that time.